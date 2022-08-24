AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are investigating an incident in the area of N. Bailey Avenue between Longmeadow and Eggert roads.
It’s not clear what police are looking into, but that stretch of road is closed for the time being. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
A SWAT team was also seen in the area.
Police say at this time, there’s no hazard to the public. News 4 will provide more information as soon as it’s available.
