AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are investigating an incident in the area of N. Bailey Avenue between Longmeadow and Eggert roads.

It’s not clear what police are looking into, but that stretch of road is closed for the time being. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A SWAT team was also seen in the area.

Police are pleading with a person inside a residence on North Bailey Ave to communicate with them and let them know that person inside is ok. — Chelsea Lovell (@Chelsealovell__) August 24, 2022

Police say at this time, there’s no hazard to the public. News 4 will provide more information as soon as it’s available.

