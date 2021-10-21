Police: Loaded gun, numerous drugs lead to charges against Amherst man

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop and the search of a home.
New York State police say Benjamin Jones, 32, was charged with the following crimes:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (C Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (D Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (B Felony) 2 counts
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (C Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Loaded Weapon (C Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree
- Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (2 counts)
State police, along with Amherst police, say they found a loaded pistol, drug paraphernalia, roughly $5,000 in cash and numerous drugs, including crack cocaine and ecstasy pills.
Following his arrest, Jones was transferred to Amherst police pending arraignment.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.