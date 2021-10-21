Police: Loaded gun, numerous drugs lead to charges against Amherst man

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop and the search of a home.

New York State police say Benjamin Jones, 32, was charged with the following crimes:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd degree (C Felony)

degree (C Felony) Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree (D Felony)

degree (D Felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd (B Felony) 2 counts

(B Felony) 2 counts Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 th degree (C Felony)

degree (C Felony) Criminal Possession of a Loaded Weapon (C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th degree

degree Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (2 counts)

State police, along with Amherst police, say they found a loaded pistol, drug paraphernalia, roughly $5,000 in cash and numerous drugs, including crack cocaine and ecstasy pills.

Following his arrest, Jones was transferred to Amherst police pending arraignment.