Police: Loaded gun, numerous drugs lead to charges against Amherst man

Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop and the search of a home.

New York State police say Benjamin Jones, 32, was charged with the following crimes:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (C Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (D Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (B Felony) 2 counts
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (C Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Loaded Weapon (C Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree
  • Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (2 counts)

State police, along with Amherst police, say they found a loaded pistol, drug paraphernalia, roughly $5,000 in cash and numerous drugs, including crack cocaine and ecstasy pills.

Following his arrest, Jones was transferred to Amherst police pending arraignment.

