Price Rite Marketplace to donate 43 sacks of food after UB Bulls get that many defensive sacks in season

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB Football team is once again helping those in need through the Sack Hunger campaign.

This past season, the team managed to get 43 defensive sacks. Because of this, Price Rite Marketplace will be donating 43 sacks of food to New Beginnings Food Pantry.

The sacks include canned goods and fresh produce. These are being donated along with a pallet that contains rice, pasta and spring water.

This past year, Price Rite donated 36 bags of food.

Tuesday’s donation will take place at the Price Rite Marketplace on Maple Rd. in Amherst at 4 p.m.