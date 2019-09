AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be a public workshop for the Metro Rail Expansion Project on Tuesday evening.

The NFTA will be presenting design plans, concepts, and information on the environmental and traffic impact.

Seeking public input, the NFTA is asking people to provide information on known historical or archaeological sites.

The workshop will take place at Sweet Home Middle School from 5-7 p.m.