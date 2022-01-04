Reaching your fitness goals in 2022

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Getting in shape is one of the most common New Years resolutions. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak stopped by Hybrid Performance in East Amherst for tips to stick with it.

Seton Mcduffie helps people become the best versions of themselves.

After personal training for nearly a decade, the Buffalo native opened his own gym, Hybrid Performance on Transit Rd. in East Amherst.

“I wanted to create a place where i could bring both, strength training and high intensity training,” he said.

Brandie Radlich has been training with Mcduffie for the past six years. “We started with a weightloss journey and I lost 70 lbs. and then got into power lifting,” said Radlich. “At this point it’s just a habit and it’s part of my daily routine.”

Making sustainable life style changes — that’s what it’s all about. This time of year, Mcduffie says he sees many start out strong on new years resolutions.. but quickly fizzle out.

Here’s his advice to avoid that. “Start really slow, make small changes to your diet.. if you can switch your sodas out for water… if you snack try to avoid that and eat more smaller meals,” he said. “If you’re starting at the gym, just start 1-2 times a week and slowly bump that up as you go along.”

Hybrid Performance offers a free trial week of workouts. For anyone who wants to learn more, head here.