Recreation, highway workers in Amherst shifting focus to Meals on Wheels

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the town is taking extra steps to make sure older residents are taken care of during the pandemic.

Kulpa says that Amherst currently has an influx of Meals on Wheels. They’re trying to help people who may have relied on meals at senior centers, or are not able to get to the grocery store anymore.

His says displaced recreation and highway department workers have stepped up and shifted their focus to Meals on Wheels in order to help with the increased demand.