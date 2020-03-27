1  of  3
Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo says stimulus package fails to address NY’s need as cases rise above 37,000 US jobless claims soar to record 3.3 million as layoffs jump Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 WakeUp!
Closings
There are currently 345 active closings. Click for more details.

Recreation, highway workers in Amherst shifting focus to Meals on Wheels

Amherst

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the town is taking extra steps to make sure older residents are taken care of during the pandemic.

Kulpa says that Amherst currently has an influx of Meals on Wheels. They’re trying to help people who may have relied on meals at senior centers, or are not able to get to the grocery store anymore.

His says displaced recreation and highway department workers have stepped up and shifted their focus to Meals on Wheels in order to help with the increased demand.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss