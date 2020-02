AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Emergency bridge joint repair will begin on the 290 East in the Town of Amherst on Sunday.

According to the New York Department of Transportation, drivers should expect center and right lane closures between the off-ramp to the 90 northbound and Sweet Home Road from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The department asks for drivers to watch for slow or stopped traffic, and to obey the posted speed limit signs in the work zone.

Repairs could get delayed in the event of bad weather.