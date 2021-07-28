Report of shots fired prompts another police response on Fairgreen Drive in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police responded to Fairgreen Drive in Amherst again on Tuesday night, less than 24 hours after a shooting on the same street.
This time, an Amherst dispatcher says there was a report of shots fired, but it’s not yet clear if anyone was hurt.
During the first incident late Monday night, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to ECMC and was reported to be in critical condition.
Police haven’t said whether or not the Tuesday incident is related to Monday’s shooting, but News 4 is working to learn more about what happened.
