Rochester man charged for inappropriate contact with 10-year-old boy

by: WIVB Staff

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Amherst police responded to a department store in the 1500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard for a report of a man who had inappropriate contact with a 10-year-old boy.

Police say patrols responded at 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Based on information gathered from the victim and video surveillance, the suspect was located at a nearby restaurant.

29-year-old Michael C. Johnson of Rochester was taken into custody without incident.

Johnson is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and forcible touching.

According to authorities, he’s being held on bail.

