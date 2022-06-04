AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department has reported a 39-year-old man from Rochester has died following a crash early Saturday morning.

Around 12:35 a.m., the man’s 2019 Chevrolet reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree on Lawrence Bell Drive, near Earhart Drive. The man suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time. Investigators are asking that anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area to contact Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.