Rochester residents arrested after checkpoint in Amherst last week

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Police say two people from Rochester were taken into custody following a traffic safety checkpoint conducted last Friday in the 2000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.

During the checkpoint, police stopped a Jeep, and officers detected a strong smell of marijuana while speaking to the people inside the car.

An investigation led police to find a loaded 9 mm handgun and a large quantity of crack cocaine.

The 28-year-old man driving the car and the 22-year-old woman in the passenger seat, both from Rochester told officers they were headed to Frightworld.

They were transported to the Erie County Holding Center after arraignment in the Town of Amherst Court.