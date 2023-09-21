AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The last time Pam Sung was on Jeopardy, the Roswell physician-scientist was stumped by a question pertaining to geography.

But Wednesday night, Sung pulled out a win, taking a $20,000 prize with her. As part of the Second Chance Tournament, Sung correctly answered a Final Jeopardy question pertaining to the subject of a summer blockbuster — Robert J. Oppenheimer.

Now, Sung moves on to more competitions set to air Thursday and Friday night, in an attempt to make it to Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions.

For Sung, competing on Jeopardy! was a lifelong dream, and this time around, it was a little more relaxed than her first appearance in 2021. Read more about that here.