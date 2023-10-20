AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus on the ramp from Harlem Road to the eastbound I-290 with confirmed injuries to occupants of the vehicle, the Amherst Police Department announced.

Police said the injured occupants were treated on-scene and then transported to ECMC and Oishei Children’s Hospital. The injuries appear non-life-threatening.

The crash closed down the ramp shortly before 8 a.m., and the right lane of I-290 eastbound is still closed as of 9 a.m.

Avoid the 290 East between Sheridan Drive and Main Street. There is a series multi car accident with a bus rollover. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/e8YPgN2Ulp — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) October 20, 2023

It’s not currently clear what led to the incident, but drivers are asked to avoid I-290 eastbound between Sheridan and Main Street as well as the area around Sheridan and Harlem.

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet that she’s “spoken with Erie County Executive Poloncarz about this tragic accident.”

“State agencies are responding and assisting local officials in the response. Our hearts are with Erie County, and with those injured and their families,” Hochul said.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or may have video of the incident is asked to contact Amherst police at 716-689-1355.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.