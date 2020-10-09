Seven peaceful protestors arrested for trespassing in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police in Amherst arrested seven protestors outside of a political event in Amherst Thursday evening.

Authorities tell us approximately 40-50 protestors gathered to peacefully protest at 962 Wehrle Dr., where the event was held.

Officers monitoring the event say, at 6:45 p.m., a large group of protestors left the location in front of the establishment where they were lawfully permitted to be and entered private property.

Protestors walked down a long driveway located on the east side of the property and proceeded around the back of the building.

According to officials, officers verbally warned protestors their presence on the private property was unlawful.

Following several warnings, the majority of the protestors voluntarily left the property and continued peacefully protesting in the lawful location at the front of the building.

After being given a final warning that their presence was unlawful, the seven protestors were voluntarily arrested without incident on the private property, Amherst Police tell News 4.

The following were arrested for trespassing:

Paul Harvey (age 62) of Cattaraugus, NY

Steven J. Jackson (28) of Buffalo, NY

Andrew Ludwig (42) of Buffalo, NY

Heather Leadersdorf (41), of Buffalo, NY

Josal Diebold (33) of Grand Island, NY

Julia White (31) of Buffalo, NY

Emma Fabian (32) of Buffalo, NY

They were removed from the property, issued an appearance ticket, and released.