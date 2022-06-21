AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Volunteer firefighters from all over the Town of Amherst joined together Monday for special training.

The Getzville Fire Company hosted the training. It gave firefighters different “live fire” scenarios, so they can learn how to work together with crews from other fire companies before a real emergency happens.

“When we have an apartment building go up, or a huge building go on fire, we rely on the neighboring districts to come and give us aid,” said Getzville VFC Lt. David Morales. “And so it’s good to practice and to drill with those companies so that we’re comfortable with those officers and those firefighters when we’re at the real thing.”

Eight different volunteer fire companies serve the Town of Amherst.