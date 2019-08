AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Amherst Police are looking for a larceny suspect. Police say the larceny is from a Maple Road store on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 6′, 240-280 lbs.

He left the scene in a silver Chevy Aveo.

If you recognize the suspect or have any info related to the crime, call Amherst Police at 716-689-1328, email tips@apdny.org or text 716-562-8477.