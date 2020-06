AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mary Alloy from Just Pizza in Amherst received a special visit from Moe Badger, one of Buffalo’s Singing Cops.

Badger complimented Alloy on her work helping the shelter animals at the Niagara County SPCA. And he brought a song with him!

For every dog that was adopted from the SPCA in Niagara County, a $50 gift certificate for Just Pizza was given away.

Photos of adoptable dogs were placed on pizza boxes in order to help them find a home.