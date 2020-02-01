Six people taken to hospital after crash involving police car in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash just before midnight Saturday on Sheridan Drive near Sweet Home Road in Amherst. Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

The police officer was responding to a call, according to the Amherst Police Department, when the patrol vehicle crashed with a Chevrolet driven by a 20-year-old woman from Long Island.

Police said there were five total people in the other car. Two are listed in critical condition. The driver and two other passengers are listed in stable condition.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

The names of the people involved have not been released at this point, while police continue to notify their family members.

Investigators will be canvassing for video and witnesses and are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident, to contact the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.