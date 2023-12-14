BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul awarded $31 million to the Town of Amherst for infrastructure work tied to the Boulevard Mall redevelopment project, Hochul’s office announced Thursday.

The $31 million will be used for design and construction improvements to sanitary sewer infrastructure in the Boulevard Central District, which will increase capacity within the existing sewer network in this section of Amherst. Part of the funds will be used in the construction of a pump station and new sewer mains.

A rendering of the Boulevard Mall redevelopment. (Photo: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office)

The Boulevard Mall redevelopment will “breathe new life into the now-largely empty” mall, transforming it into a walkable, mixed-use, transit-oriented town center with residential, retail and public gathering spaces.

The project intends to “bring a community feel back to the area,” with at least 1,500 residential units being created that would include affordable, market rate, student and senior housing. New jobs will also be created through restaurants and retail locations.

“Today marks a new day for the Boulevard Mall as we take the next step in transforming it into a vibrant, transit-oriented town center,” Hochul said in a release. “Thanks to our investment, this exciting project is moving forward unlocking housing potential, creating jobs, and fostering opportunity in Western New York. The redevelopment of the Boulevard Mall is just one of the many transformative projects helping to boost the local economy and solve our housing crisis, and I applaud Supervisor Kulpa and the Town of Amherst for having this vision to repurpose this under-utilized commercial property to improve the quality of life for Western New Yorkers.”