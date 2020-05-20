Station 12 construction in Amherst on hold

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–In Amherst, construction work at the site of the old Northtown Plaza is on hold tonight.

Whole Foods occupies part of the property right now.

The rest will become an outdoor shopping center known as Station 12 which will feature higher-end stores.

Supervisor Brian Kulpa tells News 4 work stopped because the developer did not believe it would be considered “essential.”

Station 12 was originally planned to be completed late this year.

Kulpa did not say how long it would take to finish the work.