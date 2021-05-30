Stevie Johnson visits WNY to host Xposure Academy, a youth football clinic

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills legend Stevie Johnson was back in town this weekend.

He flew here from his home turf in California to host a football clinic at Amherst High School.

In what Johnson calls the “Xposure Academy,” kids between the ages of 7 and 13 hone their skills at several positions and they also get coached on the mental aspects of the game of football as well.

Stevie says that when he was a kid a camp similar to this one helped mold him into a young star. And ultimately a standout NFL wide receiver.