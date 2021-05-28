Students at Mill Middle hold ceremony to honor veterans

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Middle schoolers in Amherst are honoring our veterans.

Students at Mill Middle School performed with members of a local VFW to recognize the sacrifice so many have made for our country.

They invited local veterans, as well as those who work with them at the school.

Students played several songs for those in attendance, including the Star Spangled Banner and My Country, ‘Tis Of Thee.

Tom Hurley, a retired U.S. Navy Captain, is the school’s library media specialist.

“Connecting kids with the veterans community is very important. Lets kids know the importance of service and dedication to your country,” Hurley said.

The school also invited a local veteran to speak to the students and held a moment of silence for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The school also made a $200 donation to the Amherst Veterans Memorial for a special plaque.