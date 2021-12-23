Supply chain shortage hits local wine, liquor store

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Supply chain shortages are a pain for just about every industry right now, including liquor stores.

There’s a shortage of French and Italian wines and foreign liquor.

The owner of Georgetown Liquors in Amherst said the supply chain problem is getting progressively worse and has been especially bad during the holiday season. He added that many customers can’t find the brands that they want.

He also says the store used to get 15 cases each of their foreign bottles and right now they’re getting zero.

He asks that customers be patient with them and says the store can always suggest an alternative if you can’t find what you’re looking for.