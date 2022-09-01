AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to seven years in prison in what Amherst police suspect may have been a road rage incident.

It happened in July 2021. Around 8:15 a.m., police were told by a driver that he had stopped on Mona Drive when another driver, identified as 31-year-old Orlando Oquendo-Torres, pulled up alongside him and made a threat. After this, they say Oquendo-Torres pointed a handgun at the driver.

At this point, police say the first driver ducked and tried to drive away as Oquendo-Torres fired multiple shots. While trying to leave the area, the driver crashed into a tree, suffering minor injuries from that, but not from gunfire.

The two did not know each other. This past July, Oquendo-Torres pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault. Along with the prison sentence he received Thursday morning, Oquendo-Torres will also spend five years under post-release supervision. He was sentenced as a second violent felony offender.

In addition to this, a no-contact order of protection was issued for the victim through July 22, 2036.