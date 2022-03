AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A serious crash in the Town of Amherst happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

An SUV was lodged in a wooded area, after going off Hopkins Road, near Billy Wilson Park. Amherst Police said the car rolled over, and told News 4 that Mercy Flight was on-scene.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information is learned.