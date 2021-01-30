Sweet Home Central Schools approves moderate to high-risk sports to begin on Monday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– As high and moderate risk sports are set to resume on February 1, students at one local district were almost denied that chance.

The Sweet Home Central School District ultimately voted to approve those sports to start their seasons.

Members had a mixed reaction to allowing higher-risk sports to move forward in the district.

Some argued there are too many safety concerns, others say as long as the guidelines are followed they’re on board.

Student-athletes at Sweet Home High School are relieved.

Their ability to finally play depended on a vote.

School board member Kailey McDonald said, “Our number one board goal for this year is keeping our schools open that is a goal we have talked many times this year about, how we are already struggling with that.”

A struggle several school board members within the Sweet Home School District think could become worse if they agree to bring moderate and high-risk sports back.

“What I am for is safety in a pandemic,” said one Sweet Home school board member.

These sports include basketball, ice hockey and competitive cheerleading. Each activity requires close contact between the athletes, one point members against the idea brought up in a meeting on Saturday.

“I am not willing to take that risk and I am standing here today in defense for students and staff who have not agreed to take that risk and I will not vote to expose your kids to coronavirus,” said McDonald.

The majority of members on the board say if the guidelines are followed students should be allowed to play.

One board member chimed in, “We have to recognize the mental health and emotional benefits of sports.”

And another said, “”I made it clear that the only way I could support this is t make sure the masks were being worn, proper protocol.”

“I implore you to please follow the guidelines, keep your athletes safe keep your friends safe and by doing that you will keep the rest of the community safe,” said another board member.

In the end, the board voted to give athletes and their coaches the ok to start practicing and holding games.

A decision Eric Abbate who plays ice hockey for the school is glad about.

“Hockey is the only thing I look forward to in life and the only thing that motivates me in school honestly. So this is huge for my hockey career,” Abbate told us.

He says his team will not mess this opportunity up.

Abbate said, “With us being allowed to play. I think we’re going to make sure we don’t mess up. We’re all going to wear masks, were all going to social distance and do the best that we can because we want them to know that they made the right choice.”

The Erie County Health Department has said players are allowed two spectators per game, however, the school district is not allowing any spectators during the games. Practice can begin on February 1.