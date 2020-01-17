Sweet Home School District officials made aware of social media threat against the high school

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Sweet Home Superintendent Tony Day says the district was made aware late Thursday evening of a social media threat against the high school.

Officials say the post referenced a potential threat to the safety of the high school for tomorrow.

The district is currently collaborating with Town of Amherst Police to determine the validity of the threat.

Day says he will provide more information about the findings of the investigation and any response necessary in the morning.

He added the safety of the buildings, staff, faculty, and students remains a top priority.