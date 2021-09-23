Sweet Home Superintendent addresses Monday incident at high school

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sweet Home Superintendent of Schools Mike Ginestre says the high school had an altercation involving students in the hallway on Monday.

Ginestre says all students involved received a medical examination by school health personnel and then released to their families.

According to the superintendent, students were “in shelter-in-place for a short time.” Classes and “normal school operations” continued once officials resolved the issue.

“The Sweet Home Central School District, working in conjunction with the Amherst Police Department, continues to investigate the matter, and since it involves student discipline, we will be making no further comment,” Ginestre said in a statement.