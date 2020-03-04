T-shirts inspired by Just Pizza’s campaign to help Niagara SPCA now on sale

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Efforts to help local shelter animals find a home are being taken a step further.

Recently, anyone who purchased a pie from the Just Pizza shop at 2319 Niagara Falls Blvd. also received a photo of an adoptable dog on the box. It’s a way to help animals at the Niagara SPCA get noticed, and hopefully, adopted.

The SPCA says the hope is that the pizza customer or someone they know will be inspired to bring the furry friend on the box into their home.

Now, the Niagara SPCA is working with Ink to the People on a fundraiser inspired by the Just Pizza campaign.

New t-shirts and hoodies featuring “Hooch,” one particular pup who went viral after being seen on the pizza boxes, are being sold to raise money. They feature the lovable five-year-old dog’s face with a piece of pizza, and the words “pizza + pups.”

The shirts range in price from $25 to $35.22, with all proceeds going toward the SPCA.

With a $2,500 goal listed on the online store, potential buyers have a little over 10 days left to place an order.

