Teen charged for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Police investigated a reported strong-arm robbery of a vehicle from a gas station in the 200 block of Grover Cleveland Highway.

Detectives say after a short vehicle pursuit, the suspect, 19-year-old Justin Anderson, and the stolen vehicle were both located in the area of North Forest and Audubon Parkway.

Police tell us one early education daycare is the surrounding area went into a temporary lockdown at the time as a result of the incident. There is no further threat to public safety or any outstanding suspects, police say.

An Amherst officer suffered minor injuries taking Anderson into custody.

Anderson was not injured and is charged with possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. Additional charges are pending.

Police are still investigating the matter and ask anyone with information to contact the department at 716-689-1311.

