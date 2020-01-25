Teen charged with attempted robbery after trying to steal a cell phone

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Police say a 16-year-old boy approached a 20-year-old girl from behind and tried forcibly taking her cell phone.

The incident happened Friday at 4 p.m. in the 3600 block of Main Street near Bailey Avenue when an officer was stopped in traffic.

According to police, the boy headed south on Main Street onto the UB campus.

He was caught without incident after an officer chased him on foot.

Police identified the suspect as a boy from Lasalle Avenue in Buffalo.

He was taken to Amherst Police headquarters and was arraigned and released on attempted robbery charges.

Police say he is set to appear in family court on Monday, January 27.