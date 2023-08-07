AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Charged with three counts of manslaughter, a Colden woman has been indicted on those counts, in addition to a charge of reckless driving, Erie County District Attorney’s Office officials confirmed to News 4.

Jayla Mueller, 18, remains released under supervision following the fatal crash that took the lives of three of her passengers this past February — 18-year-old Azathiel Pabon, 19-year-old Isabella French and 20-year-old Dakota Eldridge, all of whom were ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities say Mueller was speeding on John James Audubon Parkway in Amherst before getting on the ramp to Millersport Highway and losing control. The vehicle then overturned.

Mueller and another passenger were taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries but the other three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mueller is scheduled to return to court on August 29 for further proceedings.