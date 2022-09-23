AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old Rochester man pleaded guilty to multiple felonies Thursday afternoon.

The 18-year-old admitted to one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree.

On July 26, 2021, the 18-year-old was the passenger of a vehicle, allegedly driven by a co-defendant from Amherst, when they passed a 17-year-old male who was walking on Fairgreen Avenue. The defendant, who was 17 at the time, attempted to fatally shoot the victim with a rifle while seated inside the vehicle. His co-defendant allegedly drove away from the scene.

The victim was transported to ECMC, where he underwent surgery for serious physical injuries. He suffered paralysis and continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

If convicted, the 18-year-old faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and continues to be held without bail.

His co-defendant, Jeremiah Johnson, 20, was indicted on one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree. He is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.