Temporary detour scheduled while work on bridge is done along Audubon Parkway in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–A bridge replacement project will continue along John James Audubon Parkway in the town of Amherst, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

A temporary detour is scheduled to start tomorrow as a result.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the Audubon Parkway northbound between Lee Road and Frontier Road will close. The roadway is set to reopen on Friday.

NYSDOT asks drivers to follow the posted detour using Frontier Road.

According to officials, the work is weather-sensitive, and delays are possible in the event of inclement weather.

