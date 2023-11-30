AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten Lives Club is losing one of its adoption locations with the closure of the Eastern Hills Mall.

According to the cat adoption organization, the Eastern Hills Mall, which has been sparsely populated in recent years, will be closing “after the Christmas holiday.”

Last week, the Ten Lives Club said it had been looking for a new location to replace its Eastern Hills Mall spot for more than a month, to no avail. The hope is that it will be able to stay in the same general area, specifically mentioning Transit Road, Niagara Falls Boulevard, or the Amherst or Williamsville area, in general.

“We need a location that has window fronts and no smaller than 2,000 feet up to 3,500 feet,” Ten Lives Club wrote on Facebook.

Ten Lives Club said it has already adopted out more than 750 cats and kittens from the Eastern Hills Mall this year. In addition to that location, some other places Ten Lives Club showcases cats include Clyde’s Feed & Animal Center and Petsmart.

Looking at the organization as a whole, it costs Ten Lives Club more than $1 million each year to do the work they do. From January to September this year, they had already given shelter to more than 2,200 cats and kittens.

Anyone with a lead on property to potentially rent out to Ten Lives Club is asked to call Marie Edwards at 716-646-5577 ext. 5.

To make a donation to them, click or tap here. Information on adopting, volunteering and events through Ten Lives Club can be found here.