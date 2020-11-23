Tens of thousands of solar arrays to be constructed on UB’s north campus

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — UB says that construction of multiple ground-mounted solar arrays on the school’s north campus will start soon.

In the first year of use, UB expects that the 22,600+ solar panels will produce more than 11 million kilowatt hours of energy.

The largest concentration of solar panels will be across 25 acres on school-owned property east of Millersport Highway, near the Amherst Bike Path and the 9/11 Memorial Grove. Both the bike path and Memorial Grove will still be open and accessible.

A smaller concentration of solar arrays will cover about six acres near the John James Audubon Parkway/I-990 ramp and Bizer Creek.

UB says that although trees will need to be removed, an equivalent amount of new trees will be replanted on campus.

Construction of the larger group of solar arrays is slated to start later this month or early next month and finish up in the spring. Construction of the site with fewer solar arrays will start a few weeks after the other one.

“Over the life of the project, it will reduce the equivalent amount of greenhouse gas emissions that would have been generated by driving a car more than 122 million miles,” UB’s David Hill wrote.