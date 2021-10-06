The L.L. Bean “Bootmobile” rolls onto campus at UB North

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve seen a giant boot on wheels driving around Western New York, your eyes are not deceiving you. L.L. Bean’s “Bootmobile” is in town and is hard to miss on the University at Buffalo north campus.

A four-person team representing the Freeport, Maine-based company is traveling around the Northeast and visiting college campuses. The Bootmobile brought a pop-up “Adventure Together” shop in tow featuring outerwear and the “Bean Boots” that started it all.

Molly Swindall drives the fourteen-foot tall fiberglass duck boot and is no stranger to getting behind the wheel of odd vehicles. She used to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

“We’ve been driving around all over the Northeast and we’ve already started to see the leaves change and it’s been absolutely ‘bootiful’ so we want to make sure people are equipped with the things they need to see those bootiful trees in a couple weeks as well,” Swindall said.

If you want to check out the size 708 boot and pop-up shop, Wednesday is your last chance. The L.L. Bean team will be outside the UB North Campus Student Union from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details, click here.

Those who check out the Bootmobile have the chance to win an L.L. Bean $300 gift card and receive a boot keychain.

Bootmobile team: Molly Swindall, Tucker Van Dusen, Wilson Cramp, Bob York and Janis Shane

Bootmobile exterior

Bootmobile interior

Bootmobile exterior

Bootmobile front end

Bootmobile back end

Adventure Together pop-up shop

Adventure Together pop-up shop

L.L. Bean product box truck

Here are some Bootmobile fast facts:

The vehicle is a converted Chevy Silverado 3500.

Its eyelets are made of upside-down bundt cake pans.

The shoelaces are mooring ropes.

There are a total of three Bootmobiles in L.L. Bean’s fleet.