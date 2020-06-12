The Park School planning changes, including earlier start to year

SNYDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Park School will begin teaching students early this year, as part of their fall reopening plan.

This time, the school year will begin on August 24. Middle School Dean Lisa Conrad says this will help offset any potential shutdown that may occur during the school year.

“The Park School of Buffalo has nine academic buildings spread across 34 acres of land, and Park students routinely spend time outdoors every day,” Conrad said. “Our campus and educational practices differentiate us from most other schools. We are uniquely positioned to offer a safe environment for students to learn, faculty to teach, and parents to trust.”

The school is planning to have even greater use of those outdoor spaces, as part of the recommendations given by the Safe School Advisory Committee — a group co-chaired by Conrad.

Other members of the committee include educators, parents, healthcare professionals, and private sector and non-profit leaders.

Along with an earlier start to the year, other recommendations included in the group’s report are smaller class sizes with appropriate spacing and hybrid schedule options to accommodate health concerns and parent work schedules.

“I am pleased and grateful for the work of the Safe School Advisory Committee,” Head of School Jeremy Besch said. “Although we are awaiting further guidance for educational safety guidelines, we are confident that this preliminary Return to School plan will align closely with standards set forth by New York State. The Park School of Buffalo is uniquely positioned to safely return students and faculty to our campus, while accommodating families with various educational options.”

The whole report can be found here.

Open enrollment for new students and families has been extended, too. Those who are interested in applying can go to the school’s website or call (716) 839-1242.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.