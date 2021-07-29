The ribbon is cut on East Amherst Rachel’s Mediterranean location

Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular local chain is expanding. Rachel’s Mediterranean grill opened its thirteenth location Thursday morning.

The new store is at Maple and Transit in East Amherst. The owners say one of the best parts of opening a new location is getting the chance to bring more jobs to Western New York.

“We consider every team member family. And we strive to be big with a family, family heart atmosphere.”

Rachel’s celebrated the opening of the new store, with a special raffle giving away a signed Josh Allen Wyoming jersey.

