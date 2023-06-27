AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing a slew of charges following an alleged burglary that resulted in a chase that ended with a crash on Monday in Amherst, according to police.

Police say they responded to a burglary in process in the area of Runsom Road around 7:45 p.m. Police say they observed the suspect vehicle, a 2005 Honda Pilot, leaving the area. They further allege that after a brief pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a parked car.

Three people were arrested and charged following the incident. They are charged with the following:

28-year-old Carlos David Chaparro James of Colombia, South America:

2nd degree burglary

4th degree grand larceny

4th degree conspiracy

resisting arrest

2nd degree obstructing governmental administration

3rd degree criminal trespass

33-year-old Christian Camilo Garcia Guzman of Colombia, South America:

2nd degree burglary

4th degree grand larceny

4th degree conspiracy

resisting arrest

2nd degree obstructing governmental administration

3rd degree criminal trespass

35-year-old Johanna Parra-Morales of Colombia, South America:

2nd degree burglary

4th degree grand larceny

4th degree conspiracy

resisting arrest

2nd degree obstructing governmental administration

2nd degree criminal impersonation

3rd degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

possession of burglar’s tools

7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

several vehicle and traffic law violations

Parra-Morales was transported to ECMC for minor injuries she suffered during the crash, while Chaparro James and Garcia Guzman were arraigned and transported to the Erie County Holding Center.