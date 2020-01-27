Three Chilean nationals arrested in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst say three people from the South American nation of Chile are under arrest as officers continue to investigate burglaries in the town.

Christian Antonio Rodriguez, 35; Hector Rene, 36; and Angelica Marie Rivera Perez, 27, were all held pending arraignment. Police in Amherst said all three suspects face several felony charges are are wanted downstate on similar charges.

Police said on Saturday, a resident alerted officers to a suspicious vehicle in her neighborhood. Police said the description was similar to a vehicle believed involved in recent burglaries in East Amherst.

Once stopped, police said an Amherst officer with a K-9 found the three Chilean nationals inside with a variety of forged or fraudulent documents.

Police said a search warrant then turned up evidence linking the three people inside to recent burglaries. No specific charges were initially provided by police.