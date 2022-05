AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shopping on Niagara Falls Boulevard near I-290 is about to get even more crowded.

TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and two new stores are coming to the former Burlington shopping plaza.

Benderson Development said the plaza will be renamed the “Boulevard South District”.

The two new stores are HomeSense — a furniture store — and Sierra, which sells outdoor gear. Benderson said these stores are expected to move in by the end of the year.

The plaza is undergoing a $7 million renovation.