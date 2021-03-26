Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Amherst.
According to the New York Lottery, it was purchased at the Tops store at 3035 Niagara Falls Blvd.
The ticket, valued at $32,185.50, was one of two top prize-winning tickets for the March 25 drawing. The other one was sold in Binghamton.
Take 5 drawings take place every night at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets may be cashed within one year of the drawing.
