Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Amherst

Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Amherst.

According to the New York Lottery, it was purchased at the Tops store at 3035 Niagara Falls Blvd.

The ticket, valued at $32,185.50, was one of two top prize-winning tickets for the March 25 drawing. The other one was sold in Binghamton.

Take 5 drawings take place every night at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets may be cashed within one year of the drawing.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

