Totally Buffalo Store hosts ‘Mother’s Day Market’ for last-minute shoppers

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many of who are scrambling for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift are getting a little help.

The Totally Buffalo store in Amherst hosted an outdoor mother’s day market Friday.

It’s a one-stop shop for all things Buffalo. The event also doubled as a food drive for FeedMore WNY.

People were given the option to donate food, to be entered to win a basket filled with merchandise.

Totally Buffalo Store Owner Mary Friona-Celani said, “We decided from the beginning, whenever we do something we always have a charity component to it. So we heard that they were really struggling, so we thought why not.”

If you didn’t get the chance to head to the market Friday, they’ll re-open Saturday morning at 10 a.m.