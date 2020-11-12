“Totally Buffalo” store opens on Friday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — You may have heard of the Totally Buffalo Festival. Now, the brick and mortar version of it exists!

Mary Friona-Celani, the owner, also created the positive story-sharing site Totally Buffalo.

The new store showcases stunning Buffalo-themed signs, shirts, towels, jewelry, photographs, paintings and more — all from local western New York vendors! The Totally Buffalo Store is truly a one-stop shop for all things Buffalo and all things local.

Every dollar spent by customers will remain in western New York and support local small businesses.

The store, which is located at 3328 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, opens on Friday.