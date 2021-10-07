Town of Amherst department phone lines, including police, experiencing outage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Newly revealed documents confirm the consulting firm hired by New York State to look into the Bills stadium situation is assessing more than just the Orchard Park location of the current stadium.

AECOM, which will be paid as much as $154,561 to conduct the analysis for the state, says in addition to looking at whether to renovate or build in Orchard Park, they will analyze a "South Park Site." The paperwork, obtained by News 4 through the Freedom of Information Law, does not specify where the South Park Site is, but it is believed to be in the City of Buffalo in the vicinity of South Park Avenue and Louisiana Street or Hamburg Street.