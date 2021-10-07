Town of Amherst department phone lines, including police, experiencing outage

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police say all town department phone lines are currently experiencing an outage.
This includes the number for the Amherst Police Department. Despite this, people can still call 911.
It’s not clear when service will be restored. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
