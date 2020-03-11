Town of Amherst directs NYSAHA to not allow spectators at tournaments this weekend

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–The New York State Amateur Hockey Association says the Town of Amherst is directing them to proceed with tournaments this weekend without spectators in the Northtown Center due to coronavirus.

According to the NYSAHA Board, this extends to all three facilities.

Players will be dropped off at the rink entrance of each facility, to join their teams, with coaches and managers. All others, including families and other spectators, will not be permitted both in the rinks and inside the three rink facilities.

NYSAHA says they will provide free television coverage of the games through hockeytv.com for all the games.