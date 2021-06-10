Town of Amherst hosting Juneteenth luncheon

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Amherst officials announced they are hosting a Juneteenth luncheon next Thursday at noon at the Amherst Center for Senior Services.

The luncheon is open to the public and will be $3 for those 60 and older and $5 for those under 60.

Officials are inviting participants to donate a new book celebrating Juneteenth, and those books will go to one of the Amherst libraries.

Chair of the Amherst Diversity Commission Khalid Qazi says Juneteenth is an opportunity for all to honor African American history and culture.

“This celebration of African American heritage makes our community richer and more vibrant. I expect this occasion will become an annual celebration that grows larger over time,” Qazi added.

Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says, “I am proud that Amherst will now celebrate and recognize Juneteenth, a celebration that commemorates the ultimate implementation of the Emancipation Proclamation. As our nation and community continues to reckon with the impact of systemic racism and societal inequities, Juneteenth is an important reminder that we must act to ensure justice and equal treatment for all.”