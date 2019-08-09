Town of Amherst is asking for resident input on future development plans

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Amherst is working on ways to improve its neighborhoods and reduce traffic on certain roads. The town wants to hear what residents have to say about future development and make the best use of tax dollars.

“Where is the money going, where are my taxes dollars going?” Asked Amherst resident Tom Stackhouse. “Also, there’s been a lot of development here in the town and I’d just like to see how that’s going.”

To get some of those answers, Stackhouse stopped by the town’s neighborhood meeting. His biggest concern with his neighborhood is the traffic.

“There’s been a lot of changes here, traffic is becoming more and more of a problem in this area,” he said.

Specifically traffic on Main Street and near the Youngs Road interchange. A problem Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the town is trying to solve.

“Everything we’re doing is with the focus of creating value for our residents, property value, value in terms of job creation, [and] economic activity,” Kulpa said. “That’s a focus townwide.”

During the meeting, Kulpa also presented solutions to make the streets safer and provide more room for pedestrians. Kulpa also talked about the town’s plans for a sewer system upgrade. Which, he said, will require extensive work along Niagara Falls Boulevard near the Boulevard Mall.

“We are trying to get out of the old school run the storm water down to the creek and dump it,” Kulpa said. “We are trying to go into green infrastructure practices and change the way the town

handles that storm water on the onset so it doesn’t get into our sanitary sewer system.”

He says each project is needed to help improve the town and provide a better quality of life for residents, just like Stackhouse.

The town will hold 10 of these neighborhood meetings, the next one will be in September.