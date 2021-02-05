Town of Amherst lays out upcoming plans in annual State of the Town address

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– The town of Amherst’s Supervisor, Brian Kulpa, held the annual State of the Town address virtually on Friday.

The address covered topics from the Boulevard Mall, public safety, and even a plan to plant one million trees over the next five years.

Kulpa said the town is poised to take on the ongoing pandemic economically with a new plan.

He says that’s important because COVID-19 hurt the tax base and forced the city to create new solutions.

“We worked through those issues, and we used public service announcements and created holiday markets to support local businesses. We tripled our meals on wheels program and turned our senior center into a veritable pre-production pre-packaged meal setup.” Brian Kulpa, Town Supervisor, Town of Amherst

New town board members were also sworn in.